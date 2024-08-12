Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.20.

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.80. The company had a trading volume of 50,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,204. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 2.09. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $137.48.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $118,916.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,573,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,410 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Boot Barn by 43.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,131,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,830,000 after buying an additional 649,021 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $32,361,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $32,779,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,212.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after buying an additional 263,444 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

