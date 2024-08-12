Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Booz Allen Hamilton has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BAH stock opened at $147.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.91. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $106.90 and a 1 year high of $164.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,296 shares of company stock worth $9,119,212 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

