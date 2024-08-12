Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Announces $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

BAH stock opened at $147.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.91. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $106.90 and a 52-week high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,212. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

