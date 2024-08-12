Borr Drilling (BORR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter.
Borr Drilling Stock Performance
Shares of BORR stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 3.07. Borr Drilling has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $8.73.
Borr Drilling Announces Dividend
Borr Drilling Company Profile
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Borr Drilling
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.