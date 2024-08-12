Borr Drilling (BORR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of BORR stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 3.07. Borr Drilling has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

Borr Drilling Announces Dividend

Borr Drilling Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

