Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 1,135.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,934 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at $1,315,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Brady by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Brady by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Brady by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Stock Up 0.5 %

BRC stock opened at $69.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.22%. Brady’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.98%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

