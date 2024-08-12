Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $0.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

