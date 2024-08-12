Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.13.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFH

Bread Financial Trading Up 7.1 %

Bread Financial stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.43. Bread Financial has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.98.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Bread Financial’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bread Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 47.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Bread Financial by 1,280.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.