Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (BRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.77 million during the quarter.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance
BRE stock opened at C$12.42 on Monday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a fifty-two week low of C$11.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$117.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.29.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at Bridgemarq Real Estate Services
In related news, Director Gitanjli Datt purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.46 per share, with a total value of C$56,523.18. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.
