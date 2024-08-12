Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $51.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHF. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

BHF opened at $41.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brighthouse Financial news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,101.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 23,922 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $6,938,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 342.1% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

