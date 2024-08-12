Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) PT Raised to $53.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Cowen from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.26. 2,474,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,880,190. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,161,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.