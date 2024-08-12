Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,461 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,662,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,794,000 after purchasing an additional 165,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,718,000 after buying an additional 2,067,135 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,915,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,012,000 after buying an additional 394,158 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,467,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $124,978,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BRX stock opened at $25.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $26.41.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRX. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

