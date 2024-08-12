Brokers Issue Forecasts for GrowGeneration Corp.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for GrowGeneration in a research report issued on Friday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Alliance Global Partners currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GrowGeneration’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRWG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $2.55 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of GRWG opened at $1.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $3.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,411,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 43,701 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 16.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 44.0% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth approximately $5,934,000. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

