Brokers Issue Forecasts for Immuneering Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immuneering in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital analyst G. Livshits now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.64) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.55). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immuneering’s current full-year earnings is ($1.93) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Immuneering’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Immuneering stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Immuneering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Immuneering by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 129,851 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

