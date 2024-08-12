Brokers Offer Predictions for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Consolidated Water in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $26.61 on Monday. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $67,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,524,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Water

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 149,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Further Reading

