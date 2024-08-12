Brokers Set Expectations for Keyera Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Keyera in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Keyera alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.64.

Keyera Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KEY opened at C$39.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$30.08 and a 1-year high of C$39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.54.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.21). Keyera had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.92 billion.

Keyera Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Keyera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.