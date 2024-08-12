Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Stake Decreased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 62.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $45.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $39.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

