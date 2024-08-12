Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Asset Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.46.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of BAM stock opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $44.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 151.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.