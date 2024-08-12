Brookfield (NYSE:BN) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brookfield from $49.50 to $50.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.78.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Brookfield has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 73.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brookfield will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,210,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Brookfield by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Brookfield by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

