Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,355,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,223,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,804,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,893,000 after acquiring an additional 86,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $217,663,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 105.1% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brown & Brown by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,236,000 after buying an additional 865,082 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRO opened at $100.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $103.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.36.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

