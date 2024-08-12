BTIG Research Raises Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $114.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $110.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.51.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk
Trade Desk Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,606,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,909 shares of company stock worth $20,827,601. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Trade Desk
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trade Desk
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.