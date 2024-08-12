BTIG Research Raises Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $114.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $110.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.51.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $99.30 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $102.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.53.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,606,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,909 shares of company stock worth $20,827,601. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

