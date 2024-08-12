Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $230.00.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W upgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.47.

BLDR traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.14. The company had a trading volume of 198,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,527. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,684,000 after buying an additional 1,985,297 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,416,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,489,000 after acquiring an additional 143,041 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $212,209,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,373,000 after purchasing an additional 911,990 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

