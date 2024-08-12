Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Price Down 9.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Hsbc Global Res downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 563,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,133,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMBL. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bumble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.91.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bumble by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bumble during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $686.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

