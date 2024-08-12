Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $676.00

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 676 ($8.64) and last traded at GBX 676.73 ($8.65), with a volume of 3317876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 684.80 ($8.75).
BRBY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.22) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.42) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,440.67 ($18.41).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of GBX 42.70 ($0.55) per share. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $18.30. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,243.24%.
In other Burberry Group news, insider Alessandra Cozzani purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 747 ($9.55) per share, for a total transaction of £8,217 ($10,500.96). In other news, insider Alessandra Cozzani bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 747 ($9.55) per share, for a total transaction of £8,217 ($10,500.96). Also, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 12,911 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.45), for a total transaction of £125,753.14 ($160,706.89). 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
