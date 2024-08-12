Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $279.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $257.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BURL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.27.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $251.79 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $263.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.88 and a 200-day moving average of $215.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

