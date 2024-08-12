BWS Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

BWS Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a $172.00 price target on the stock.

IPAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.75.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 2.4 %

IPAR stock opened at $130.96 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $156.75. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.78.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.12%.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,624,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 200,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $1,296,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

