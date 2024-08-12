BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 4,200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BZAMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,489. BZAM has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.
