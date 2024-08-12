Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Evercore ISI

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 229.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, June 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

CABA stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 189,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,708. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $219.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.42.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 1,610.1% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 286,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 269,675 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,220,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 790,654 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 262,594 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 134,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.