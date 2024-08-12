CACI International (NYSE:CACI) PT Raised to $500.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CACI. Raymond James cut CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.00.

CACI stock opened at $462.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $437.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. CACI International has a 1-year low of $302.21 and a 1-year high of $467.88.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,538.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,538.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total transaction of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in CACI International by 900.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 35.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in CACI International in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CACI International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

