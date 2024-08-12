California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on California Resources from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.13.

NYSE CRC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.65. 72,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.38. California Resources has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $58.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.36). California Resources had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in California Resources by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $190,328,000 after acquiring an additional 165,629 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 9.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 470,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 130,526 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in California Resources by 18.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,631,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after buying an additional 250,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

