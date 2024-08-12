California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 9,846 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNTK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinetik by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinetik by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik Price Performance

Shares of Kinetik stock opened at $40.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.96.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $359.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNTK shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinetik currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinetik

Kinetik Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.