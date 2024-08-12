California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Caleres were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter worth about $3,697,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Caleres by 792.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 67,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 292.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 39,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Caleres Trading Up 3.2 %

CAL opened at $36.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.91. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.80 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 21,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $795,512.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,510,056.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $665,256.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 21,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $795,512.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,510,056.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,952 shares of company stock worth $2,242,721 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

