California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VERA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VERA. Raymond James raised their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $35.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.99. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 28.63 and a current ratio of 28.63.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

