California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.42 Million Stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in H World Group were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in H World Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

H World Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $28.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. H World Group Limited has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). H World Group had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.16%.

H World Group Profile

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

