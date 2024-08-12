California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LZB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
La-Z-Boy Stock Performance
NYSE LZB opened at $41.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.29.
La-Z-Boy Profile
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.
