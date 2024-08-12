California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of MaxLinear worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MXL. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxLinear

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu purchased 108,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,440.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,883,264.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of MXL stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $954.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.85. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $26.59.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.25 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

