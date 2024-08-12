California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

In related news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kristen Williams sold 7,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $211,487.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,642.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,095 shares of company stock valued at $621,118. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $539.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

