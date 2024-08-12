California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases New Shares in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Beyond at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYON. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus purchased 5,000 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,680.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Beyond news, Director Barclay F. Corbus purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $53,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,680.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 17,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $249,465.75. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 186,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,675.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,695 shares of company stock worth $451,013 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BYON opened at $9.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $440.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Beyond, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.13. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 49.00% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $398.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

