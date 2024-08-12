California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vertex were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex by 1,517.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,244,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,417,000 after buying an additional 3,044,193 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in Vertex by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 927,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,446,000 after purchasing an additional 666,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,555,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 637,075 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the first quarter valued at about $12,043,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth about $9,253,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $35.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.00, a PEG ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.76.

Insider Transactions at Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Vertex had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $56,715,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,054,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,875,976.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VERX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

Vertex Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Further Reading

