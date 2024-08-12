California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of CTS worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTS. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 963,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,103,000 after buying an additional 593,641 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at $9,855,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at $8,859,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CTS by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,787,000 after purchasing an additional 94,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in CTS by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,187,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,730 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CTS news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $300,351.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,898.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $45.54 on Monday. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.59.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. CTS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $130.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

