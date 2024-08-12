California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,272 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWN. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Northwest Natural by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Northwest Natural by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $38.26 on Monday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average is $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.99 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

