California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 22,018 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 64.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,018 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.7% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 163.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,738,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,957,000 after buying an additional 195,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $121.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.12 and its 200-day moving average is $120.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $136.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,501.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,998. 24.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

