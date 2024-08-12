California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,149 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PROG were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PROG by 35.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of PROG by 8.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 41,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PROG by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 440,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of PROG by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 19,924 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $40.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.09. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $592.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.23 million. PROG had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. PROG’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRG shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PROG from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of PROG from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

