California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,153 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 35,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,192,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,373,000 after buying an additional 39,055 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,004,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,972,000 after acquiring an additional 186,218 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,606,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,584,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,231,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,415 shares in the company, valued at $18,137,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,831,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTGX. StockNews.com raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $38.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 2.13. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $42.67.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

