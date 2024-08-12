California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,839 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,839 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,137,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,067,000 after acquiring an additional 278,686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,256,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,729,000 after acquiring an additional 60,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,787,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XHR opened at $12.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.30). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.64%.

XHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

