California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,544 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Newmark Group worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,474,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,067,000 after purchasing an additional 702,233 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,220,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,178,000 after purchasing an additional 570,935 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,969,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,582,000 after purchasing an additional 81,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,909 shares during the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Stock Performance

NMRK stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 2.02. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Report on NMRK

Newmark Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.