Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Evercore ISI

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $111.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.03.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPT

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.15. 49,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $121.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.87. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.