Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.00.

NRDY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nerdy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Nerdy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Nerdy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.58.

Shares of NYSE NRDY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,613. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36. Nerdy has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $136.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.73.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nerdy will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $77,335.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,438,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,086.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $77,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,438,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,086.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,200,275 shares of company stock worth $2,131,511. Corporate insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nerdy by 11.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 1,765.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

