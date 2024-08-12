Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) Target Price to $21.00

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 199.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CBUS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cibus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Cibus in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cibus in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Cibus stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. Cibus has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $151.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.91.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Cibus had a negative net margin of 12,313.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cibus will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cibus by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cibus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cibus by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cibus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Cibus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

