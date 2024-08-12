Canaccord Genuity Group Trims JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Target Price to $38.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FROG. UBS Group assumed coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of FROG opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. JFrog has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.96.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,619,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,055,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $485,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,747,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,270,043.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,619,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,055,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,107 shares of company stock worth $9,513,787. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in JFrog by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,983,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 196,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 48,585 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

