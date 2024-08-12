Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

ALXO stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $102,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,628.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,469 shares of company stock valued at $363,666 over the last three months. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 394.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 66.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

